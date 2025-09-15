Head-on collision kills two people on I-90 in Missoula

MISSOULA - Two people died in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 in Missoula Saturday night after one driver traveled in the wrong direction.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:36 p.m. when a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes collided head-on with a westbound vehicle in the left lane, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way driver, a 23-year-old man in a Hyundai Veloster, died at the scene. The other driver, a 26-year-old woman from Arlee driving a Mazda 6, also died at the scene.

The crash caused the Mazda to rotate and come to rest on the shoulder, while the Hyundai overturned in the median, ejecting the driver, who wasn't wearing a seat belt. The vehicle then caught fire.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, according to MHP.

Westbound traffic was diverted from Airway Boulevard to the Wye on I-90 until 2 a.m., according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

