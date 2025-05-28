Mental health of mothers has sharply declined, study says

The mental health of mothers in the U.S. has significantly declined over the past decade, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers analyzed national survey data from more than 198,000 female parents of children under 18 and found a notable drop in self-reported mental health between 2016 and 2023. The share of mothers reporting “excellent” mental health fell by more than 10 percentage points, while those reporting “fair” or “poor” mental health rose by about 3 points.

The declines spanned all income and education levels. However, they were most observed among single mothers, those with lower educational attainment and parents of publicly insured or uninsured children.

Physical health ratings declined only slightly during the same period, with a small drop in those reporting excellent health. Fair or poor physical health levels remained relatively stable overall.

The findings come amid rising concerns about the broader maternal health crisis in the U.S., which has largely centered on maternal mortality. The study's authors say mental health needs urgent attention as well.

"Investments are needed to investigate and address the underlying causes of mental health decline among US mothers, particularly for those of low socioeconomic status," the researchers concluded.