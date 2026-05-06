Poll: MAHA supporters prioritize healthcare costs, show strong backing for RFK Jr.

A new poll shows Republicans are concerned about the cost of healthcare.

According to KFF, the top healthcare priority for supporters of “Make America Healthy Again” is lowering costs.

About half said the issue will have a “major impact” on whether they vote in the midterms. The poll found most MAHA voters are Republicans, though about one-fifth said they are Democrats.

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About one in five MAHA supporters cited restricting the use of certain food additives as their top healthcare concern. About one in 10 said reevaluating the safety of approved vaccines was their top concern.

About 69% of MAHA supporters said they approve of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Among all adults, Kennedy’s approval rating was 39%, KFF said.

The poll found strong trust among all adults for doctors, while most expressed distrust toward food and beverage companies and the pharmaceutical industry.

The poll surveyed more than 1,300 adults, including some not registered to vote. Among the 1,100 voters polled, about 500 said they support the MAHA movement

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