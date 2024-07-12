Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she's cancer-free again after procedure

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she is now cancer-free again after a recent procedure.

The Minnesota senator has been undergoing screenings since she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer and successfully treated in 2021.

But during a recent visit, Klobuchar said a small white spot called a calcification was found. Calcification happens when calcium builds up in body tissue, causing the tissue to harden, according to MedlinePlus. This can be a normal or abnormal process.

To treat the calcification, Klobuchar had a minimally-invasive outpatient procedure to remove it, which was successful. She will undergo a few days of radiation as a precaution.

“Thanks to early detection and diligent follow-up visits, my doctor says I am now cancer-free,” Klobuchar said in a statement posted to X.

She took the opportunity to stress the importance of routine screenings.

“I want to again encourage every Minnesotan and every American to get their routine screenings, exams, and follow-ups. It made a huge difference for me, and I know it can make a huge difference for so many others. Our health is not something we can ever take for granted, and this is another reminder that each day is a gift.

Klobuchar’s message comes as the recommended age for regular mammograms to screen for breast cancer got 10 years younger.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently made official changes to recommend that women start getting regular mammograms every other year starting at age 40.

Previously, the task force had said women can start getting mammograms at the age of 40, but had recommended that they get the exam every two years starting at 50.

Each year in the U.S., about 240,000 women and 2,100 men are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).