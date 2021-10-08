This Heated House Keeps Outdoor Pets Warm In The Winter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When the temperatures start to plummet, we can put on warm coats and scarves or cozy up on the couch with a great big blanket. But what can outdoor animals do when the chilly winds blow? Of course, every four-legged friend is different and has unique preferences and tolerance levels. For example, pets with long hair and thick coats can handle the cold weather better than their short-haired friends. However, if it is especially frosty, every animal is at risk.

If your pet spends a great deal of time outside or you are concerned about feral fur babies in your neighborhood, a heated house could help you all feel better. A company called K&H Pet Products has a variety of heated houses that will keep any small animal feeling toasty and safe.

This heated house measures 19 x 22 x 17 inches and includes a 20-watt MET Safety Listed plush heated bed. It is easy to assemble, insulated and weather-resistant. Plus, it comes in several designs, from understated olive and camo for safety to fun log-cabin, barn, and cottage prints.

Although the houses are marketed for outdoor cats, they are also safe for indoor use: ideal for animals that spend time in colder parts of your home or a garage, porch or barn. Small dogs and other beloved pets who like to stay warm and cozy, such as rabbits or guinea pigs, can enjoy the heated houses as well.

The brand even carries a two-story house featuring a “dining room” with heated bowls to prevent food or water from freezing, even in sub-zero temperatures. You can also buy the two-story shelter separate from the bowls.

The heated pet houses are available on Amazon, where they have more than 7,000 ratings and an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The shelters start at about $70. Check out the outdoor heated pet houses on Amazon or visit the K&H Pet Products store to see their entire collection of indoor and outdoor pet supplies.

