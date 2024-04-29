Heavy police presence continued at University of Montana following threats

UPDATE: 10:47 p.m. - April 28, 2024

Law enforcement continued to search the University of Montana campus on Sunday after receiving two calls that threatened gun violence.

An email states that the University of Montana Police Department along with Missoula law enforcement worked into Sunday night to investigate the threats but, "have not found anything or received information to substantiate a threat."

The University of Montana operations were returning to normal, but people were asked to remain vigilant and report anything that appears suspicious to UMPD at 406-243-4000.

(first report: 10:11 p.m. - April 28, 2024)

The University of Montana Police Department and the Missoula Police Department are investigating after two calls were placed to 911 threatening gun violence on campus.

Officials said they received the call around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The University of Montana sent the following email to families and students following the report:

"911 received an anonymous call of a person dressed in black threatening violence on campus (including the use of firearms). There has been no verification to this call however the University has gone to secure mode by locking all external buildings. Police are actively searching campus.



Anyone on campus should be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious to call University Police. Anyone attending the show at the Adams Center can exit orderly at end of show and there are police on scene .



If anyone has information or sees anything unfamiliar, please call Missoula 911, or University Police Emergency at 4000 (on campus), 406-243-4000 (off campus)."

UM spokesman Dave Kuntz tells MTN there will continue to be a heavy police presence and the campus remains in "safety mode," meaning that if a student has a key to get into a door they will be allowed in, but external doors will be locked.

Kuntz says there is no indication that the threats are connected to the Protecting Freedom event featuring Donald Trump, Jr., that occurred earlier on Sunday.

Officials say there is no current evidence of a threat to the public.

