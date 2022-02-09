Helena Capital's Jamey Michelotti signs to Montana Tech football

HELENA — While student-athletes all across the country signed letters of intent last week, Helena Capital's Jamey Michelotti was not far behind signing his letter of intent to join Helena native Kyle Samson and the Montana Tech Oredigger's football program.

Michelotti noted that he has a bundle of ties to the city of Butte, first and foremost family, but noted the ability to further his academic and athletic aspirations as solid reasons as well.

Typically for student-athletes, there's a particular point where they realize that there's a particular school they'd like to go to and Michelotti was no different stating Aug. 28, 2021, as the date he knew.

"The 'Copper' game. I knew like when I was gonna go there when I went to the 'Copper' game. It was really cool game to go to. A lot of people there and just the tailgate was very fun," said Michelotti.

Michelotti said he plans on studying Engineering with an emphasis is petroleum and electrical engineering.