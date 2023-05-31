Here's where you can see the famous Manhattanhenge sunset this year

It only happens twice a year, but when it does, it brings New York City to a standstill.

The sun sets or rises perfectly in line with the streets and buildings for what's known as Manhattanhenge.

If you want to be one of the people who line the streets to snag a picture or check out the view, the most popular time to see Manhattanhenge occurs at sunset in late May, typically on May 29 or 30.

The best places to watch include: 14th Street and Broadway (close to Union Square); 23rd Street and Broadway (close to the Flatiron Building); 34th Street and Fifth Avenue (close to the Empire State Building); 42nd Street and Third Avenue (with great views of the Chrysler Building and the Park Avenue Viaduct where it crosses above 42nd Street); and lastly 57th Street and Eighth Avenue (close to the Hearst Building).

SEE MORE: Is now the time? Senators want to keep daylight saving time year-round

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com