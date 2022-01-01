Watch

Photos: State C basketball tournament, Day 1

Photos from Day 1 at the State C basketball tournament in Great Falls

Manhattan Christian topped Fairview 55-36 in the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Ethan Venema boxes out a Fairview defender. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Logan Leep drives baseline against Fairview. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fairview coach Ty Hurley talks to his team during a timeout. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kanyon Taylor (13) brings the ball up the floor for the Fairview Warriors. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian players set up for an inbounds play. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kanyon Taylor (13) brings the ball up the floor for the Fairview Warriors. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus watches from the sideline. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian head coach Layne Glaus talks to his team during a timeout. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Tebarek Hill brings the ball up the court for Manhattan Christian.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Tebarek Hill brings the ball up the court for Manhattan Christian.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Marcus Madder (32) drives against Belt. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Broadus head coach Mike Richards talks to his team during a timeout. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
A scramble for the ball. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Mike Richards talks to Johnny Richards during a break. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Players battle for a rebound. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Reese Paulson drives baseline for Belt. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Keaghn McDaniel looks for room to shoot under the basket. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Belt coach Kyle Paulson talks to his team during a timeout. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Reese Paulson brings the ball up the court. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Keaghn McDaniel runs the Belt offense. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Dillon Gee looks for an open teammate. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Garett Metrione drives to the basket.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Johnny Richards spots up to shoot. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Johnny Richards drives past a Belt defender. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Broadus head coach Mike Richards talks to his team during a timeout. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Marcus Madder (32) puts up a shot. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Dillon Gee looks for room to shoot. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Players prepare for a rebound after a Broadus free throw. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Brody Geer takes the ball down court for the game winning basket. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Shad Boyce (12) celebrates after scoring 19 points in a 28-26 win. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Shad Boyce (12) celebrates after scoring 19 points in a 28-26 win. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Bryce Grebe surveys the Outlaw defense. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Bryce Grebe drives toward the basket. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Carter Pendergrass (22) looks for a shot against Melstone. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Roy-Winfred head coach Dillon Udelhoven. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
James Fuessell brings the ball up the court for Melstone. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Brody Geer looks for an open teammate. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Melstone coach Jason Grebe talks to his team during a timeout. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Roy-Winifred coach Dillon Udelhoven talks to his team during a timeout. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Bryce Grebe brings the ball up the court. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Players wait for a free throw. Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

