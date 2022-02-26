Western A boys: Butte Central, Dillon advance to championship

Dillon 58, Polson 51

HAMILTON — The Dillon Beavers topped the Polson Pirates 58-51 on Friday evening in the Western A Divisional semifinal round.

Dillon will play Butte Central for the Western A title on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., while the Beavers also secured a berth at the State A boys basketball tournament in Missoula March 9-12.

Connor Curnow led Dillon with 24 points while Jonathan Kirkley knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a 21-point performance. Callahan Hoffman added nine points as well.

Dillon trailed Polson 11-8 after the first quarter, but the Beavers used a 21-point second quarter to head into halftime up 30-29. Dillon continued to pull away from there and led 45-38 heading into the final quarter.

Jarrett Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Pirates and Colton Graham added 13. Polson will play in a loser-out game on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Butte Central 74, Frenchtown 53

Butte Central punched its ticket to the State A basketball tournament with a 74-53 victory over Frenchtown in the Western A Divisional semifinal round Friday evening at Hamilton High School.

Dougie Peoples dropped 39 points for the Maroons as he knocked down five 3-pointers as the Maroons jumped out quick and didn't look back. Butte Central eventually built a 40-21 lead at halftime against the Broncs in Friday's semifinal game.

Kyle Holter added 11 points for the Maroons who advance to Saturday's divisional championship game.

Eli Quinn led Frenchtown with 14 points. The Broncs will play in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The winner of that game will also advance to the State A basketball tournament.