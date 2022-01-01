Watch

PHOTOS: Day 1 2022 State C track and field

Photos from Day 1 of the 2022 State C track and field meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

DSC01417.JPG
Seeley-Swan's Emily Maughan won the 2022 State C long jump title with a leap of 17 feet, 5.5 inches.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01422.JPG
Seeley-Swan's Emily Maughan won the 2022 State C long jump title with a leap of 17 feet, 5.5 inches.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01464.JPG
Saco's Teagan Erickson long jumping at the 2022 State C track and field meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01425.JPG
Seeley-Swan's Emily Maughan won the 2022 State C long jump title with a leap of 17 feet, 5.5 inches.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01491.JPG
Chinook's Toby Niederegger won the 2022 State C high jump title with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01525.JPG
2022 State C boys 1,600-meter runnersPhoto by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01527.JPG
1,600-meter runners take off at the 2022 State C track and field meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01574.JPG
Manhattan Christian's Oren Arthun won the 2022 State C 1,600-meter run.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01558.JPG
Manhattan Christian's Oren Arthun won the 2022 State C 1,600-meter run.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
DSC01584.JPG
Belt's Lindsey Paulson won the 2022 State C 1,600-meter run at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.Photo by: ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports

