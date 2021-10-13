Class A soccer playoffs: scores and pairings

The Class A soccer playoffs begin with play-in games on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The boys bracket can be found here. The girls bracket can be found here.

The scores and pairings for the boys and girls playoffs can be found below.

Boys Class A soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Play-in game — (3E) Lone Peak @ (2E) Billings Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1 — (1E) Livingston vs. (2S) Stevensville, 1 p.m.

Game 2 — (1N) Whitefish vs. (3S) Corvallis, 2 p.m.

Game 3 — (1S) Missoula Loyola vs. (3N) Bigfork, 11 a.m.

Game 4 — Play-in winner vs. (2N) Columbia Falls

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 5— Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (Semifinal)

Game 6—Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (Semifinal)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 7—Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (State championship)

Girls Class A soccer

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Play-in game — (3E) Livingston @ (2E) Laurel, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1 — (1E) Billings Central vs. (2S) Hamilton, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — (1N) Whitefish vs. (3S) Missoula Loyola, 12 p.m.

Game 3 — (1S) Stevensville vs. (3N) Bigfork, 12 p.m.

Game 4 — Play-in winner vs. (2N) Columbia Falls

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 5— Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (Semifinal)

Game 6—Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (Semifinal)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 7—Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (State championship)