Highway 35 in Lake County reopens after closure

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. - Dec. 27, 2022

POLSON - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports Highway 35 has reopened.

The roadway was closed earlier Tuesday from Polson to Yellow Bay due to rockslides.

The latest MDT road conditions can be found here.

(second report: 1:45 p.m. - Dec. 27, 2022)

POLSON - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports part of Montana Highway 35 is closed in Lake County due to rockslides.

The road is closed from Polson to Yellow Bay.

Southbound drivers on Highway 35 are advised due to use Montana Highway 82 over to US Highway 93.

People headed north in Lake County are advised to use Highway 93.

Road Closed on MT-35 from milepost 6.1 to 30.5 ... https://t.co/i59o9khEvz — MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) December 27, 2022

MDT reports a large boulder is completely blocking Highway 35 at mile marker 12.

There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen to traffic.

The latest MDT road conditions can be found here.

(first report: 12:07 p.m. - Dec. 27, 2022)

POLSON - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports a landslide has blocked one lane of Highway 35 north of Polson.

MDT reports the landslide happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 10 just north of Finley Point.

The alert says one lane is blocked.

No updates on when the lane will reopen.

The latest MDT road conditions can be found here.

