Hilary weakens to tropical storm as it slams Mexico, nears California

Hilary has now weakened to a tropical storm, with wind speeds topping 70 miles per hour. It originally began as a Category 3 storm before slamming Mexico's Baja Peninsula.

The National Weather Service still expects catastrophic flooding, mudslides, and power outages.

One person drowned in the Mexican town of Santa Rosalia when a vehicle was swept away in an overflowing stream, according to the Associated Press. Four others were rescued.

The National Weather Service satellite shows a real-time visual of the storm moving north.

While Hilary is still more than 200 miles from San Diego, it is already making its presence known in Southern California.

Lightning lit up the coast of San Diego Saturday morning as the storm started its track up Mexico's coastline.

This will be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com