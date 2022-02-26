Holter Museum in Helena hosts grand opening for E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center

HELENA — The Holter Museum in Helena held the grand opening of its new creativity center on Saturday, ushering in a new era of making art easily accessible to all.

"We're super excited about our new E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center or the 'W.' This space is meant to be a creative hub for the community, so it basically is going to help us expand our programming and event options, and also provide rental space for the Helena community," said Kelley Crevier, development director of the Holter Museum of Art.

The W offered first-time patrons the ability to create a sculpture out of paper towel rolls, get a hand tattoo, and even make their mark in a community mural.

The E.L. Wiegand Creativity Center also has a stage to offer another venue for local artists.

The new art space is what the museum hopes will bring art to the community in an informal way.

"Sometimes the word museum is a little intimidating to people, and so we wanted to let everyone know that we are a community space. Everyone is able to come in here, and we believe that art should be accessible to everyone no matter your interests or your background,” said Crevier.

The museum is even reaching out to nonprofits in Helena to bring creativity to those who may use it for therapy.

"We're talking with Westmont to get their clients in for monthly programming. We're reaching out to the veteran's services at the Fort and also working with patients at Saint Peter's, since we can't go into the hospital right now, this will be a therapeutic non-medical space that they can potentially come into," said Crevier.

The center hopes to offer evening programs such as yoga, and ceramics for the community.

You can visit the "W' during the Museum's hours which are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

