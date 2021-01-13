Authorities investigating tanker crash south of Basin

HELENA — UPDATE 5:45 p.m. 1/13/21 : Law enforcement have released more information regarding the fatal tanker explosion on I-15 near Basin.

The driver of the tanker was a 34-year-old man from Rexburg, Idaho.The name has not been released while the family is being notified.

Investigators say the road was slick and the vehicle overturned when taking a corner. Once overturned the tanker began to leak and then caught fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Part of Interstate 15 has been closed Tuesday night after tanker crash and fire south of Basin.

According to posts from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office the crash happened just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon on the southbound side of the interstate near mile marker 156 between Basin and Bernice.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

Drivers headed southbound should expect delays. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 69 at the Boulder interchange. North bound traffic is flowing. Drivers in the area are asked to be alert and watch for emergency crews.



Boulder-Bull Mountain Assistant Fire Chief Steven Carey says responding agencies include: the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services, Boulder Ambulance, and volunteer fire department from Basin, Boulder-Bull Mountain, Jefferson City, Clancy, and Montana City.



The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating. We will update you when we get more information.