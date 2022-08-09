"It was one of the worst things I've ever seen": Witness recounts Buck's Bar hit-and-run in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings police say they may have located the vehicle involved in a Thursday morning hit-and-run at Buck's Bar that put a 50-year-old man in the hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Matt Lennick says no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Police say the man was run over by the car following a bar fight around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Remington Parkman is a Buck's Bar regular and he fills in the details on what he saw happen that night.

"It was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen," Parkman said.

Parkman says he goes to Buck's Bar three or four times a week to play pool, and usually it's a place where everyone knows everyone.

“Everyone’s kind of close knit, kind of family like, you walk in, everyone knows you," he said.

But what happened was unusual for the bar, Parkman says, and the people involved weren't recognized by any of the regulars.

Parkman says two men started fighting in the bar, got thrown out by the bouncer and continued fighting in the parking lot.

Parkman and others watched what happened outside, as one of the men involved got into his car.

“One of the guys was in his car and his friend and girlfriend were outside the car and then the guy he got into an altercation with was on the driver’s side banging on the window and one of his friends was with them too," Parkman said.

Parkman says the driver unlocked a back door to let his friend and girlfriend in, then put the car in reverse, knocking down the man he had been fighting with, and running him over with his car.

“And then he stops and when he gets out of the car he says, ‘see? This is why I told you guys not to mess with me,' " Parkman said.

Parkman saw the victim's friend start chasing the driver down the street. Meanwhile, Parkman said the girlfriend of the driver started driving the car herself, and ran the man over two more times.

“She then reversed the car, which went over him again, and then went forward, which ran over him again,” he said.

Parkman said he hopes the people who did this will come forward and take responsibility.

“I’m concerned about the guy because he was in really bad shape," Parkman said.