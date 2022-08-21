Watch Now
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Billings

Posted at 8:23 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 12:24:49-04

Update Monday morning

A family member said the man who was shot has died.

Police have not released any further information.

First report

BILLINGS - One man was hospitalized after a suspected road rage incident led to a shooting on 4th ave. and 32 st. near downtown Billings around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the preliminary investigation shows the incident was between men in two separate vehicles and there is no threat to the public.

The man who was shot was transported to a Billings hospital.

