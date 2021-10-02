Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Scheels opens new store in Missoula with grand opening event

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
scheels.png
Posted at 1:29 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 15:45:46-04

MISSOULA — The parking lot was full and the line of people stretched around the building Saturday at the much anticipated grand opening of Scheels, a sporting goods store, was underway today in Southgate Mall.

The newly renovated building was once home to JCPenney. The Missoula Scheels is the third of the sporting goods stores to operate in Montana.

Scheels officials said they have hired close to 200 people to work at the Southgate Mall location and are still in the process of hiring more employees.

After a series of events starting at 7 a.m. with a parking lot celebration and a ribbon cutting ceremony, the doors opened at 9 a.m. for customers to start shopping.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader