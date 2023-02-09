This Little Debbie-inspired honey bun cake recipe is scrumptious and simple

Want something special for breakfast but don’t want to spend a lot of time making it? Then you’ll want to try making Betty Crocker’s honey bun cake. Its gooey icing and moist flavor is the perfect accompaniment to a cup of coffee, milk or even hot cocoa.

This sweet treat, though, isn’t exactly what it claims. You won’t find honey in this recipe.

A honey bun cake is more like a cake version of a classic cinnamon roll than anything else. So, why is it called a honey bun cake? According to numerous sources, including The Kitchn, it’s the cake’s similarity to the popular Little Debbie snacks that gave the recipe its name.

We can see the similarity in its iced top and cinnamon swirl. It makes sense to us!

Betty Crocker’s recipe for honey bun cake is super simple. It starts with a boxed cake mix to cut prep time significantly. And the rest of the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard and refrigerator. You’ll need oil, eggs, sour cream, two types of sugar, cinnamon, milk, vanilla extract and pecans (or another type of nut).

The full recipe requires only 15 minutes to bring everything together. After about 45 minutes in the oven and another hour to cool after icing, you’re ready to eat.

BitRecipes.com shares a similar honey bun cake recipe and offers a few expert tips on how to prevent serving an overcooked cake. It’s all in the pan you use to bake it.

If you use a glass cake pan, you’ll want to keep your oven temperature at 325 degrees instead of 350. That’s because glass conducts heat better than metal. This means that leaving the cake in a warmer oven for a longer time will cause it to dry out. Also, when it’s cooling, you’ll want to cover the pan with aluminum foil to keep moisture from escaping.

Whichever pan and recipe you use, we’re sure this honey bun cake will become a favorite addition to your family’s breakfast menu.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.