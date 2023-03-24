How to reheat a steak using several easy methods

If you’ve ever tossed a portion of a leftover steak in the microwave for a quick meal only to realize you’ve rendered it into a dry, tough disc of inedible meat, you might think it’s impossible to ever eat a warm leftover steak again. But don’t lose all hope — there is a way! If done properly, you can still enjoy a tender, flavorful steak dinner the next day. Some methods are faster than others, but for each way, we show you how to reheat steak to preserve its juiciness and texture.

How To Reheat Steak On A Stovetop

For thinner pieces of skirt steak or flank steak, the stovetop works best. If you bring your steak to room temperature first, it can reheat well on a stovetop in minimal time. Pour a dash of neutral oil into a skillet and let the pan warm up first.

For slices, sear the steak for 60 to 90 seconds on each side, and up to 3 minutes per side for whole cuts. Use a thermometer to keep it as close to the temperature at which it was originally cooked. The stovetop method can quickly turn a medium-rare steak into a medium well one if you get distracted.

Some people might argue against using a meat thermometer while reheating because it can lose juice from the puncture point. We think you should look at it this way instead: it’s better to lose a small amount of precious juice than to overcook the steak and completely dry it out.

The Oven Method

Use your oven when reheating thicker cuts of meat. Bring your steak to room temperature, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Heat your oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Place your steak on a cooling rack on top of a sheet tray. This will ensure air circulates from all sides, and extra fat can drip away from the cut onto the tray. Reheat the steak for 20 to 30 minutes or until the meat thermometer registers an internal temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Then quickly sear the steak for 1 to 2 minutes per side to revive that irresistibly crispy crust.

Sous Vide—With Or Without Searing

While this method sounds fancy, it’s quite simple — even if you don’t have a sous vide machine. Just pop the steak in a plastic zip-top bag and bring a pan of water to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Submerge the steak for roughly 5 minutes until it’s thoroughly heated. If you’re starving, you can enjoy it as-is, but if you have another minute to spare, crisp up the edges in a hot pan by quickly searing them.

Air Fryer Method

Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and place the room-temperature steak in the basket. Air fry for roughly 3 to 5 minutes.

Will A Steak Reheat Well In The Microwave?

As for using the microwave, experts advise using caution. If done on low power in 30-second spurts, you might be able to get away with it.

There’s no reason not to indulge in eating your leftovers. That reheated steak really can be just as good the second time around. From steak bites to fajitas to stir fry, there are countless options to experiment with. Just be sure to take your time when reheating — and enjoying — your meal.

