How will the Iowa caucus results be protected?

Iowa caucuses happen every four years, but in politics, believing the actual result of a political contest has never been more critical.

The Iowa caucuses are traditionally about as Democratic as they come. At a certain time at a particular place on Monday, nearly 180,000 or so Iowans are expected to show up to a gym, a community center, or even some restaurants to hear speeches and eventually cast a ballot for their pick to be president.

But after January 6th and the dispute by many conservatives about the result, protecting the integrity of Monday's caucus results has never been more critical.

"I don't think it's fraud; I will accept it as it is," said a voter.

While talking to voters this past week in Iowa, Scripps News found some who will believe the result Monday night. While others say they won't unless former President Donald Trump wins.

"I do not trust the system right now. I didn't trust it in 2020," said a voter.

Knowing that, the Iowa GOP, which runs the Iowa caucuses, has taken steps to ensure the caucus is correct.

On caucus night, once the results are tabulated, each precinct will submit the results via an app to the state party. There are nearly 1,700 precincts across the state.

In a Zoom press call before the caucuses, the Republican Party of Iowa used test data to show how once results get submitted, someone will look at how that compares to historical data before someone hits the approve button.

Gentry Collins, the former Republican Party of Iowa executive director, tells Scripps News that the Republican Party knows the world is watching and they want to get it right. If your results aren't believed, there is no good in being first.

"The state party has done a great deal of work, not only building an app but training 1,600-plus precinct leaders to use that app. Are we going to know who won the Iowa caucuses when we wake up Tuesday morning? I believe so, yes."

