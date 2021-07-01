Watch

Actions

Human remains found near Mineral County rest area

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Mineral County Human Remains Map
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:24:20-04

MISSOULA — Human remains believed to be two people that went missing in 2017 were found Wednesday near a rest area in Mineral County.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth tells MTN News huckleberry pickers found human bones near the Dena Mora rest area, about 200 yards west of the off-ramp.

The rest area is near the Montana/Idaho border along Interstate 90.

Sheriff Toth believes the bones could be tied to a woman and man from California whose car was found at the rest area on Dec. 2, 2017.

At that time, numerous law enforcement agencies searched for the couple, but they did not locate them.

Sheriff Toth says the bones will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for analysis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download your free copy today