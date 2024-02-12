Hundreds celebrate Year of the Dragon parade in Butte

BUTTE - Butte held its annual Chinese New Year parade in Uptown Saturday afternoon.

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon members of the Butte History Club danced the Chinese dragon through the streets of Uptown Butte and stopped along the way to give blessings to some of the businesses and wishing them good fortune in the new year. Hundreds of people followed the dragon and made noise to ward off evil spirits.

The parade is a tradition that's been going on for more than 30 years to celebrate the history and contributions of Butte's Chinese heritage.