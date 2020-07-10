Hundreds get tested in Butte for COVID-19

BUTTE - The free covid-19 testing has kept health workers in Butte very busy.

“It’s been a steady stream of cars since early this morning,” said Public Health Nurse Karen Maloughney.

Healthcare professionals have been administering tests for the coronavirus to asymptomatic people in the parking lot of the Butte Plaza more for two days. This will help the county better track the potential spread of the virus in the community.

“It really helps the contact tracers to find those pockets of disease that might be in out community and try to stop that outbreak before it happens,” said Maloughney.

Motorists waited in line and were able to administer the tests themselves by using a cotton swab. Only those who test positive will be notified and it could take a week to get results back.

“Everybody has been so awesome, the community of Butte has been super patient and extremely cooperative and we are so thankful for that,” said Maloughney.

There’s been a line of cars here all morning of people waiting to get tested. Now, the testing is very quick and pretty simple to do. In fact, one man who just happen to be walking by saw the sign for free test and decided ‘why not.’

“I was walking by and said, ‘the heck with it, I’ll try it.’ It was easy, quick and painless. Needs to be done, I guess,” said Bob Hoppe.

Testing will continue Monday, July 13th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mall.

