MISSOULA — A 23-year-old man from Huson died in a one-vehicle crash west of Missoula on Thursday night.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. near the Huson exit on Interstate 90 eastbound.

MTN News

The victim who was driving westbound was thrown from his Jeep Wrangler after he missed a curve, hit a sign, went airborne, and landed in the median.

The man — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MHP.