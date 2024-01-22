Ice storm making travel difficult in several states

A winter storm is cutting across the Mississippi River Valley, with rain falling on frozen ground in several states.

The National Weather Service issued ice storm warnings for parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri. Some areas of Oklahoma are also under a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service warned that some areas could get up to two-fifths of an inch of ice accumulation by Monday evening.

The storm is expected to continue moving northeast. A large swath of the Midwest, including most of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, is under a winter weather advisory. Those states are also expecting small amounts of ice accumulation late Monday and early Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation offered advice for its residents ahead of the storm.

"Freezing rain may not sound as dangerous as a foot of snow, but we are here to tell you it is! Freezing rain can create a slippery layer of ice on the road which can be especially dangerous when speeding and braking. Buckle up, slow down and leave plenty of room," the department said.

Temperatures in the Midwest have been at their coldest levels of the season in the last week. Although temperatures are rising in the Midwest to near the freezing point, surface temperatures remain cool.

When ice accumulations exceed a tenth of an inch, the National Weather Service says untreated paved surfaces will likely be glazed with ice and scattered power outages are possible. When ice exceeds a quarter of an inch, widespread power outages and downed trees are expected. The National Weather Service says it is extremely dangerous to walk or drive on untreated paved surfaces.

With arctic air expected to fade in the coming days, mild conditions will take over in the Midwest, melting off snow and ice for many. Some areas encountering freezing rain on Monday and Tuesday will reach the 50s by Thursday.

