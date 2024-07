KALISPELL — A 61-year-old man from Idaho Falls died in a Monday afternoon crash in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was leaving a boat launch in the Marion area on a Yamaha Raptor at 4:15 p.m. when the crash happened.

The man was crossing U.S. Highway 2 when he failed to yield and the ATV he was driving was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a man from West Virginia, according to the MHP.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.