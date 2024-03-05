Attorney General Merrick Garland talks MMIP, drug crime during Crow reservation stop

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was at the Crow reservation Tuesday to meet with a roundtable of local and tribal officials about rising drug crime in the area.

He later traveled to the federal courthouse in Billings to meet with federal and local law-enforcement officials about the same topic.

At the courthouse, Garland spoke for about 10 minutes before the roundtable meeting was closed to the press.

Watch the video of his remarks below. Check our website for complete coverage of his visit.