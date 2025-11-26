Browning students bring history to life with 'living wax museum'

BROWNING — The hallways of Bullshoe Elementary School in Browning transformed into a living gallery of history this week as the school hosted its second annual Living Wax Museum, led by the first-grade Blackfeet language immersion class.

Families, students, and community members walked through the school cafeteria to find young historians dressed as influential civic leaders, cultural icons, and prominent indigenous figures all brought to life by first-graders who had spent days preparing their presentations.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Browning students celebrate Indigenous heroes with 'living wax museum'

The project, designed to blend language, culture, and public speaking skills, challenged students to research and portray key community members and important figures from indigenous and Blackfeet history.

With the help of their families to make poster boards and the help of their teacher who asked questions, the students shared who they were, what they accomplished, and why they mattered.

First-grade immersion teacher Marci Burd said the project has quickly become one of the school’s most meaningful traditions. “Representation matters, especially for our indigenous kids, our Blackfeet kids,” Burd said. “It's important for them to see other people in their successes, to let them know that they can do it too. And it just healthy and, works up their self-identity.”

MTN News Marci Burd

Students portrayed a range of figures, from modern-day community leaders to historical Blackfeet warriors, athletes, educators, and cultural advocates. Parents and elders stopped at each display, listening as the students delivered their speeches while most introduced themselves in their Blackfeet language.

First grader Oullie Miller who portrayed a Blackfeet warrior said the project was exciting. “I’ve been practicing every day at school,” she explained, beaming in her regalia.

Another student, Grytt Whiteman, portrayed bull rider Dakota Louis. He explained that his favorite part was putting the pictures on his presentation board. “I want to be a bull rider when I grow up.”

MTN News

Burd said the students’ dedication showed from the very beginning. “I'm beyond proud of my kids. They're seven years old and they're doing public speaking, and this is important for them. You know, we always talk about when they're learning the language, you talk loud and proud, and they have that down. So, they did really good. And I’m super proud of them.”

Burd hopes the project will continue to grow each year, especially as more students become confident in speaking the Blackfeet language and sharing the stories of those who came before them.

For Bullshoe Elementary School, the event wasn’t just about history, it was about honoring the past while empowering the next generation to tell it.