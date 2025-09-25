POLSON - A new type of vending machine is popping up across the Mission Valley, but instead of snacks, it’s stocked with life-saving resources.

CSKT Tribal Health is now using remote dispensing to reach more people in need, and life-saving resources can be found across the Mission Valley at just the press of a button.

"No one ever knows when they are going to be faced with an overdose situation," noted CSKT Tribal Health Pharmacy Director Jessi Cahoon.

Watch to learn how CSKT Tribal Health is using vending machines to provide life-saving resources:

CSKT Tribal Health vending machines providing life-saving resources

Tribal health workers saw a need to offer life-saving medication like Narcan

"That was the first thing how do we got Narcan through all of our community members that want one," Cahoon told MTN. "And then we looked at how could we potentially do this as remote dispensing."

While remote dispensing is fairly new to healthcare, the free service has already provided opportunities to offer more than just medication, such as birth control, hygiene kits, and more.

"Those items are provided in here, emergency contraceptives, things that often have a stigma to them," Cahoon said.

The no-cost machines, funded by CSKT Tribal Health, not only dispense resources but also educational tutorials.

Robyn Iron/MTN News The CSKT Pharmacy Harm Reduction vending machines are available in Pablo, Polson and St. Ignatius.

"Each item has education with it; anyone that’s accessing any of the items in the machine has access to that education," Cahoon explained.

CSKT Tribal Health has seen a great response and hopes to expand the program to more rural locations.

"Overwhelming positive, people are excited to use them. These were pilot sites; the big push is to have them in our more distant communities like Elmo and Hot Springs," Cahoon said.

Self-harm reduction machines can be found in Pablo, St. Ignatius and at tribal health centers in Polson.