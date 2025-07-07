Jim Loud Thunder Gopher honored with highway dedication

GREAT FALLS — Heading down the Northwest Bypass in Great Falls, a new road sign now greets travelers on the right-hand side — a tribute to a man whose legacy is deeply rooted in the region and Native American history.

"It's a special day for all Native Americans,” said Blair Listening Thunder Gopher at the unveiling ceremony, where community members gathered to honor Jim Loud Thunder Gopher, a respected spiritual leader of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe.

Video of the unveiling - watch:

Highway dedication honors Chippewa-Cree man

Loud Thunder Gopher is now eternalized along this stretch of highway — recognition for his unwavering leadership during a time when federal policy threatened tribal sovereignty.

“My grandfather led his people out of poverty,” said Listening Thunder Gopher. His sister initiated the push for the tribute.

During the mid-20th century, Loud Thunder Gopher helped lead the Chippewa-Cree through government efforts to terminate Indian treaties.

When the community was forcibly displaced from their homes near West Bank Park by order of the Montana governor, it was Gopher who led them to Hill 57 — a significant site for many displaced Native families.

The idea to honor him began in November, when his granddaughter approached Montana State Representative Jane Weber with a request.

“I was really honored to be entrusted with that opportunity,” said Weber.

Initially unsure if she was the right person to carry the legislation, Weber consulted Blackfeet Senator Susan Webber, who encouraged her to move forward.

“Susan told me, ‘This is your constituent who asked you to do this on their behalf. You carry it. We will support you,’” Weber recalled.

Support for the initiative came from across Indian Country, including tribal leaders from the Northern Cheyenne, Salish Kootenai, Crow, Blackfeet, and Little Shell, with Chairman Gerald Gray backing the effort.

The dedication ceremony included traditional songs, heartfelt speeches, and the presentation of a replica of the 1803 Indian Peace Flag — once held by Loud Thunder Gopher himself.

As for the big reveal, the Montana Department of Transportation officially unveiled the new highway sign, which not only marks the road but serves as a symbol of remembrance.

“This will help people understand that all of our ancestors are important to remember,” said Weber. “For those who don’t yet know who he was, I hope they will look him up.”

The sign now stands as a lasting tribute to a man whose guidance helped shape the path forward for his people — and a reminder that Great Falls sits on land rich with Native history, resilience, and leadership.



Here is the full text of House Bill 448:

AN ACT ESTABLISHING THE JIM LOUD THUNDER GOPHER MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IN CASCADE COUNTY; DIRECTING THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO INSTALL SIGNS AND TO INCLUDE THE MEMORIAL HIGHWAY ON THE NEXT PUBLICATION OF THE STATE MAP; AND PROVIDING AN IMMEDIATE EFFECTIVE DATE.

WHEREAS, Jim Loud Thunder Gopher was born in 1885 in Malta, Montana, a full-blood Ojibwe of the Crane Clan; and

WHEREAS, after a period of searching and hardship following the Spanish Flu pandemic, Loud Thunder Gopher moved to Hill 57 outside of Great Falls; and

WHEREAS, the Little Shell Tribe had historic homesites on Hill 57 just below Mount Royal. The area is within the tribe's congressionally designated service area pursuant to the Little Shell Restoration Act of 2019; and

WHEREAS, Loud Thunder Gopher was a spiritual practitioner of Ojibwe traditional teachings, and he organized ceremonial practices, including the Sun Dance, Midewiwin, shaking tent, sweat lodge, Round Dance, and Give Away ceremonies. As a community organizer, Loud Thunder Gopher promoted voter registration and agricultural employment; and

WHEREAS, in 1942 Loud Thunder Gopher was selected as a member of the Landless Indians to travel to Washington, D.C., with Raymond Gray and Packy Myers to advocate for a land base; and

WHEREAS, Loud Thunder Gopher died in 1946 in Great Falls and is buried in Highland Cemetery. His descendants are enrolled in many of the tribes residing in Montana.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MONTANA:

Section 1. Jim Loud Thunder Gopher memorial highway.

(1) There is established the Jim Loud Thunder Gopher memorial highway on the existing northwest bypass and Vaughn road in Great Falls from 14th street northwest to 27th street northwest.

(2) The department shall design and install appropriate signs marking the location of the Jim Loud Thunder Gopher memorial highway.

(3) Maps that identify roadways in the state must be updated to include the location of the Jim Loud Thunder Gopher memorial highway when the department updates and publishes the state maps.