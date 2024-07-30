'Impacted so many lives': Lame Deer mourns loss of former star basketball player

LAME DEER — Journey Emerson may only have been 21-years-old when he died in a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 212 near Lame Deer Friday, but impacted lives beyond his community. Not only was a he a star basketball player, but he was also a loving son, father, and friend.

The air is heavy at the Scalpcane residence in Lame Deer, where Emerson resided at the time of his death.

“It already feels tough not having him here. And it feels even worse not being able to be there with him," said Tiger Scalpcane, a mentor to Emerson.

Emerson wasn't just another basketball player Scalpcane had coached, he was like a son.

“We took him in like my own. He helped us and he's with us," Scalpcane said. "He's friendly, always positive. People have known him as quiet, but he wasn't quiet. He was not quiet. When he's here, hollering around, laughing around, telling jokes.”

Tiger Scalpcane Tiger Scalpcane and Journey Emerson

Emerson had been close with Scalpcane's own son Keeshawn, who took his own life at 15 years-old back in 2019.

"The only comfort I have is his brother is probably sitting and waiting for him to come across," Scalpcane said.

Emerson was just starting his own life and family.

"He was a great dad. He loved his daughter. He did everything for that little girl. She was his world,” added Scalpcane.

Emerson was killed while driving with his daughter Kaislee Friday afternoon on U.S. Route 212.

Kaislee was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City and is recovering from fractures in her back and jaw. Emerson's good friend, 20-year-old David Wick Jr. helped pull her out of the car.

“Journey impacted so many lives,” said Wick Jr. “It’s not like he was just some famous guy on the rez. He was actually in the community with the people."

Tiger Scalpcane Journey Emerson and his family

His love and talent for basketball helped put Lame Deer on the map. He broke the state record by scoring 82 points in one game in February of 2022.

"Lame Deer is always packed at the gym, everyone loves basketball here, but when Journey started lighting up, the boys were rolling," Scalpcane said.

It's what Scalpcane's grandkids will remember the most about Emerson, not just as a basketball player, but as a brother.

“He was like a family member to me,” said 10-year-old Kaliyah Scalpcane.

"He was like my friend. He was always there,” said 11-year-old Kashlyn Scalpcane. "I won't be able to see him or do anything with him ever again."

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe here.