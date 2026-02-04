Montana tribe fights federal government effort to change narrative at Little Bighorn National Monument

LAME DEER - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe announced it will fight the Trump administration's effort to alter or remove displays honoring tribal involvement at the Little Bighorn National Monument.

In a press release issued Wednesday, tribal officials said the tribe has taken official action "to oppose the reported Trump Administration order to change or remove signs, markers, and exhibits recognizing Native Americans at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. In a unanimous vote 11-0, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council adopted a resolution to prevent changes to or removals of Native American markers, monuments, and signage at the battlefield."

The tribe cites federal and state law that authorized the Indian Memorial at the national monument.

"It is the resolute position of the Tribe that to alter or remove signs and exhibits honoring Native Americans at the battlefield -- or to harm warrior markers and monuments would go against federal law, and would betray the spirit of Montana’s constitutional goal to preserve American Indian cultural integrity," the press release states.

The Trump administration announced recently it had flagged two exhibits at the monument near Crow Agency as non-compliant with the government's effort to reshape some historical narratives.

At the Little Bighorn National Monument, the administration has targeted for removal signage describing broken promises to Native American tribes and references to the loss of Indigenous culture and language under boarding school systems.

Trump orders removal or changing of Native American signage at national park

Read the full press release here:

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe took official action Monday morning (Feb. 2, 2026) to oppose the reported Trump Administration order to change or remove signs, markers, and exhibits recognizing Native Americans at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. In a unanimous vote 11-0, the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council adopted a resolution to prevent changes to or removals of Native American markers, monuments, and signage at the battlefield.

The Tribe, in its resolution, cited federal Public Law 102-201 that officially changed the battlefield name to the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument and authorized the Indian Memorial there. The Tribe also referenced the State of Montana’s constitution Article X that sets the state’s educational goals for the preservation of the cultural integrity of American Indians, which is implemented through Montana’s “Indian Education For All” law MCA 20-1-501. For the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, educating the public about the battle and surrounding events has been vital.

On June 25, 1876 the United States Army 7th Cavalry under the command of Lieutenant Colonel George A. Custer attacked the complex of six Cheyenne and Lakota encampments at the Little Bighorn River, and these allied warriors successfully defended their homes and families by defeating the aggressors, becoming the most famous battle of the West. The rare victory represents the Native American’s proud resistance to the loss of their traditional homelands, and it represents defending the lives-and-way of life of their people.

Northern Cheyenne President Gene Small noted: “You know, the 2003 Indian Memorial at the battlefield was themed ‘Peace through Unity’ and it’s ironic that today the Administration is sowing division and conflict.”

For the 2024 Little Bighorn Battle commemoration, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe echoed the sage words of Wooden Legs, a warrior who fought Custer: “A long time ago we were enemies. Today we are friends.” Northern Cheyenne Vice President Ernest Littlemouth, the Tribe’s designated official for the 150th battle anniversary events, stated: “This attempt to change or remove tribal markers and monuments dims the light of the healing and progress we have all made.”

It is the resolute position of the Tribe that to alter or remove signs and exhibits honoring Native Americans at the battlefield -- or to harm warrior markers and monuments would go against federal law, and would betray the spirit of Montana’s constitutional goal to preserve American Indian cultural integrity.

However, before it reaches this flashpoint, the Tribe’s resolution also authorizes consultation with the government regarding this matter. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe will appeal to the voices of reason in the Montana Delegation (Daines, Sheehy, Zinke, Downing), and consult other agencies to prevent any adverse changes or removals of Native American recognition at the battlefield.