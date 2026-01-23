New 400 Horses Casino in Polson nears completion with spring opening planned

POLSON, MT — A new casino in Polson is making significant progress toward its spring opening, with the exterior frame now complete on the 35,000-square-foot facility.

400 Horses Casino, owned by S&K Gaming, is set to open its doors to the public in just four and a half months. The casino will feature 300 gaming machines, a restaurant with lake views, and an outdoor patio designed to showcase the area's natural beauty.

"So I think those things are going to be great amenities to the property and really it's just stuff that we're really good at right now. Like we like to complement the food with the gaming experience, our lounge experience, they're all complimentary to our core businesses," Bryon Miller, CEO S&K gaming said.

The casino is named after Chief Alexander, known as "No Horses" despite owning over 200 horses. Miller says the facility is designed to honor the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes while providing employment opportunities to the community.

The project will employ around 200 people and return 60% of its net income to tribal programs when it opens this spring.