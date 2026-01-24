Salish Kootenai College begins construction on new student housing: addressing student housing shortage

PABLO, MT — Salish Kootenai College in Pablo is working to eliminate housing barriers that prevent students from pursuing higher education by constructing new dormitories on campus.

The tribal college has experienced significant growth, with enrollment reaching over 700 students this year – their highest ever. However, affordable housing options haven't kept pace with demand, creating challenges for incoming students.

"At times Salish Kootenai college has had up to 300 students on the waiting list for housing," said Michael Munson, president of Salish Kootenai College.

The college ranks sixth in the nation among tribal institutions, drawing students from across the country and driving the need for additional housing.

"That's a direct result that we serve students from all throughout the nation," Munson said.

Thanks to a Title 3 supplement grant from the U.S. Department of Education designed to strengthen tribal institutions, construction for new housing has accelerated. The first development project includes 38 housing units featuring single occupancy living.

"There will be a men's side and a women's side, and they'll have a common area, a rec room, and a laundry room on each side," said Jason Nentwig, facility manager at Salish Kootenai College.

Nentwig, who has worked for the college for over 20 years, said affordable housing off campus simply isn't an option for incoming students.

"It will provide students an opportunity to actually go to school, it's frustrating when you know someone wants to go to school, but they can't afford to live…the highest cost is not school, its living," Nentwig said.

Munson emphasized that increased housing capacity will allow the college to serve more students and help them achieve their educational goals.

"Building housing here on campus, in the many forms we're able to do that is a huge contributor to actually providing opportunities for students to attend college, to get their workforce certificates and to achieve their goals and dreams," Munson said.

The college aims to have the new dormitories ready and available by next fall.

