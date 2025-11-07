Salish Kootenai College celebrates decades of growth and dedication on Founders Wall

PABLO — Each year, Salish Kootenai College celebrates its remarkable transformation from a few classes held in an old schoolhouse to a fully accredited institution.

The college's Founders Wall serves as a testament to the dedication of those who helped build this educational cornerstone of the Flathead Reservation.

On the wall sit decades of history from Salish Kootenai College, which was founded in 1976.

Watch to learn more about the people behind SKC's growth:

Through years of change and growth, one thing has remained constant: a commitment to helping students find their path to higher education.

"I never imagined this is where we would be and what it would look like," said Salish Kootenai College Registrar Cleo Kenmille.

Kenmille has been part of SKC nearly since it was founded and she remembers the humble beginnings when the institution operated in much different circumstances.

"We didn't have a real campus; we operated upstairs at the old Ronan school," Kenmille said.

Since 1978, she has held many roles at the college and now, her dedication has earned her a place on SKC's Founders Wall.

"Back when I first started, it was something I really believed in and bought into it and I felt ownership in it," Kenmille said.

This drive began with co-founders Joe McDonald and Jerry Slater, who — Kenmille and Audrey Plouffe, vice president of business affairs — say set the foundation for SKC's success.

"Joe and Jerry were really good at getting everyone to believe in what our next move was, and this is why we did it the way we did it," Plouffe said.

Kenmille has watched the college grow from a few satellite classrooms offering associate degrees and certificates to a full campus now offering certificates through bachelor's degrees.

She credits the staff for making it happen.

"The staff and faculty, we want you to succeed, and be the best you can be," Kenmille said.

Plouffe, now vice president of business affairs, first took classes in 1981 and never left.

"I don't know anyone here who is not here for the students," Plouffe said.

She started as a secretary 40 years ago and has worn many hats since, focusing on supporting students because she was once one herself.

"It's all about getting them where they need to be and helping them with their future," Plouffe said.

Like Kenmille, Plouffe's dedication to the college is honored on the Founders Wall alongside those who have helped keep SKC's mission alive.

"It's special, it means a lot and you don't realize how much people appreciate you," Plouffe said.

