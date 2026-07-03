Interim feel to long-term deal: A look at coach Bobby Kennedy's reworked contract at Montana

BILLINGS — When Bobby Kennedy was introduced as the 38th head coach of the Montana Grizzlies in February, the program was in wait-and-see mode.

Kennedy initially signed a one-year contract to take over for Bobby Hauck, the program's all-time-winningest coach whose surprising resignation left the Griz in immediate need of someone to shepherd the team through an abrupt change.

Related: Bobby Kennedy, Montana betting on longer-term future with new contract

But in the five months since, Kennedy, 59, has by all accounts established himself as a magnetic leader, a unifier and a focused recruiter deserving of more time to shape the program ... even before coaching a game.

To that end, Montana on Tuesday announced that it had signed Kennedy to a reworked four-year contract to ensure stability under the new coach's leadership.

Griz athletic director Kent Haslam told MTN Sports in May that a new deal for Kennedy was in the works. Haslam then told reporters on Thursday:

"What really changed was you get to spend five months working with somebody, you learn about them, and you learn what their values are, you learn what their work ethic is, you learn what their priorities are, and it's the greatest job interview you can have."

And Kennedy evidently nailed it.

Compare: Kennedy's original deal | Kennedy's new deal

While Kennedy's base salary remains at $175,000 for the 2026 season, it will now climb by $10,000 each year, peaking at $205,000 for the 2029 campaign. (For context, Brent Vigen's contract pays him $295,000 in base earnings at Montana State.)

Also with the multi-year agreement comes a buyout clause. In the reworked contract, if Montana decides to part ways with Kennedy prior to the expiration of the contract, it will owe him a flat $100,000 paid out over six months.

If Kennedy walks away early, he will owe the university that same $100,000 amount, also over a six-month time frame.

One of the biggest and potentially most important changes from the original contract structure is that the incentive bonus pool will automatically expand after July 1, 2027, to account for an 11th assistant coach, meaning Kennedy will have an opportunity to grow his staff.

And while the core on-field incentives are intact from the previous contract — such as $10,000 for winning a Big Sky championship and $50,000 for capturing what has been an elusive national title — Kennedy's off-field bonuses have the potential to climb.

Under the new terms, UM introduced another cumulative team GPA tier. Kennedy can now pocket an extra $4,000 to $7,000 annually if his players achieve a cumulative GPA between 2.85 and 3.2, pushing his maximum yearly academic earning potential up to $19,500.

Also, Kennedy’s bonus for attending "all reasonably requested" athletic department and Grizzly Scholarship Association fundraising events will stay at $20,000 for the upcoming season but it automatically jumps to $30,000 per year starting July 1, 2027.

Ultimately, Kennedy's new deal means Montana is no longer looking for a temporary "fix" to Hauck's sudden departure. For what it's worth, the coach says he's ready to deliver on the university's investment.

"It means a lot that they were willing to step up," Kennedy offered during Thursday's press conference. "Like I said, my commitment to the University of Montana is unwavering. So I'm excited about that."

