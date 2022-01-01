Jane McDonald joined KBZK/MTN news in June 2021 after graduating with a degree in Journalism and Media Production from the Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. During her college experience, Jane was involved in multiple media productions and the Murrow News 8 team for two years.

Even though Jane grew up in Washington State, she spent numerous summers in Bozeman visiting family and falling in love with everything Montana. In her free time, Jane enjoys horseback riding, golfing, snow skiing, and hiking/ As you can see Bozeman truly is her dream come true!

Jane often walks her rescue dog, ‘Jack’, downtown and loves meeting all people that cross her path!

