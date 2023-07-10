Jennifer Garner’s daughter looks just like her

OK, let’s face it: Any child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was going to have a shot at the genetics jackpot, but one particular daughter is getting a lot of attention for her looks. Entrepreneur Michael Rubin included a quick shot of 17-year-old Violet Affleck in an Instagram post to hype his July 4 party in the Hamptons, and it’s truly striking how much Violet resembles her celebrity mom.

Maybe it was the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it pic or the proximity to Affleck’s current wife Jennifer Lopez, but many commenters on Twitter were questioning if that was Violet on Ben’s arm and not Garner. Some even started asking about the possibility of a “13 Going on 30” remake.

Of course, the similarity was not news to anyone who has been on celebrity kid watch. Violet isn’t the most public figure (Mom apparently wouldn’t even let her have an Instagram account when she was 13, according to People) but every time she appears in a photo, it’s very clear which parent she favors in terms of her features.

Here’s a shot of Violet and Garner wearing complementary black gowns at a state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House late last year.

MORE: Video of Jennifer Garner trying to give her cat a bath is so funny and relatable

Even when she was 12, Violet was already the spitting image of her actor mom. Here she is supporting Garner as she’s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. That’s her on the left, with her sister Seraphina and little brother Samuel, both of whom Garner had with Ben. (Side note: Seraphina clearly got Dad’s features.)

Ben Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018, and their relationship since then has been the source of near-constant tabloid speculation — especially since Affleck married old flame Lopez (who has two children of her own) in 2022. The two do still share custody of their children, though, and apparently keep things amicable where the kids are concerned. Lopez even attended Seraphina’s school play with Affleck and Garner this May.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.