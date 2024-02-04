President Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projected President Joe Biden to win the South Carolina Democratic primary.

An initial delegate estimate indicated President Biden won 34 of South Carolina's 55 delegates.

President Biden entered into what was described as an easy win in the primary race. He faced other challengers including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

This win kicked off his party's nominating process. President Biden is running for a second term in the White House.

SEE MORE: Will Black voters still support President Biden in 2024?

He has campaigned on championing ideals that his campaign feels would empower Black voters who are credited with reviving his 2020 campaign. In 2020 Black voters made up 11% of the national U.S. electorate.

The president said in a statement on Saturday, "In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the presidency."

He mentioned former President Donald Trump multiple times in his statement, saying, "The stakes in this election could not be higher."

The Democratic National Convention sponsored a significantly funded ad campaign across South Carolina, and in Nevada, in an effort to pump up support for the president with Black and Latino voters.

The Republican South Carolina primary will be held on Feb. 24.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com