Joey Biancone

What is your job? Weekday Evening Meteorologist

When did you start working here? June 2026

Where else have you worked? I was the weekday morning meteorologist in Helena, Montana at KTVH for two and a half years before moving to Missoula.

Where did you go to college? North Carolina State University. Go Pack!

Where did you grow up? I grew up in North Carolina!

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered? I have covered several large wildfires near Helena, including the Horse Gulch, Jericho Mountain, and Hilger Valley Fires. I have also had the opportunity to go storm chasing in the north-central plains, capturing large hail and standing in severe wind gusts.

What is your philosophy on news? News should be delivered in a fair and neutral matter. With weather, I always try to get correct information out as fast as possible so you know how to plan your day, or how you should prepare in a severe weather situation.

What do you love about living here? There is so much to love about Montana. I love to hike in the summer and snowboard in the winter. There is so much to do here at all times of the year. Not to mention, the weather is some of the most interesting in the country with so much variability across the state. Thunderstorms, blizzards, fires, and wind... we have it all!