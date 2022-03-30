John Travolta’s Son Adopts Puppy Jamie Lee Curtis Held In The Oscars’ Betty White Tribute

The 2022 Oscars gave viewers a great deal to talk about. Perhaps one of the most touching moments, though, was an In Memoriam segment for late actress and animal activist Betty White — which ultimately ended with an adorable pup finding her forever home with an 11-year-old boy.

Jamie Lee Curtis carried a puppy onto the stage during the segment, cuddling the rescue dog named Mac-N-Cheese from rescue organization Paw Works while speaking about White’s legacy.

“She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen,” Curtis said on stage as she snuggled the puppy. “And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this.”

Here’s Curtis and Mac-N-Cheese during the In Memoriam tribute, as posted to YouTube by ABC.

Curtis, who told Access Hollywood that she asked designer and animal activist Stella McCartney to make her a dress in White’s honor, said the greatest gift anyone could give Betty White would be to “open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works.”

John Travolta, who was presenting the award for best picture, was seen holding the puppy in the green room later that evening.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The next day, Travolta shared a photo of himself with his son, Ben, who was holding Mac-N-Cheese, in an Instagram post. Eleven-year-old Ben, the youngest child of Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston, beamed as he snuggled the puppy. Travolta wrote that Ben had adopted the lucky pup.

In an Instagram post, Curtis shared that someone had sent her a photo of Travolta with the little dog.

“I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today,” Curtis wrote in the post. “It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White.”

