Jolee Sallee joined KBZK/MTN news in July of 2022 after graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Multimedia Journalism. Prior to joining KBZK, Jolee worked as a producer for a local TV/radio station in her college town.

Even though Jolee is an Oklahoma girl at heart, she is excited to explore Montana. Jolee loves country music, lake days, iced coffee and cheering on her OSU Cowboys.