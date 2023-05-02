Judge denies request for mistrial from Trump's attorneys in rape trial

The judge in the rape case against former President Donald Trump has denied a request for a mistrial from Trump's attorney, who claimed Judge Lewis Kaplan has made "pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings" during the proceedings.

The denied request allowed cross examination of Trump's accuser, E. Jean Carroll, to resume Monday — the third day of her testimony.

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, is suing Trump for defamation and battery. The former president has denied raping her in the dressing room of Manhattan's Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina tried to show Carroll was not traumatized by the alleged incident, and again questioned her decision to not call the police. She defended the decision and said she was a member of the silent generation, when women were taught to keep their chins up and not to complain.

Carroll said she was ashamed about what happened and thought it was her fault. She has testified that the "Me Too" movement prompted her to go public with her story.

The jury heard a CNN clip of Carroll saying most people think rape is sexy. She clarified she meant people were influenced by depictions of rape in movies and television and said rape is the most horrible, violent act that can be done to a woman or man.

Tacopina asked Carroll why she didn't sue former CBS executive Les Moonves, who denied her allegation that he sexually assaulted her in an elevator.

Carroll responded that Moonves didn't "call [her] names and grind [her] face through the mud" like Trump did.

It remains unclear if Trump will testify during the trial because he has no obligation to do so. His attorney said Trump will decide during the trial.

