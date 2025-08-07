Justin Bieber stops by the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls

Pop star Justin Bieber visited the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The restaurant shared the photo above on its Facebook page, showing Bieber with three Roadhouse employees.

The post garnered hundreds of comments, ranging from amazement to curiosity, with many people wondering which burger Bieber chose.

Roadhouse Diner co-owner Tara Beam told KRTV that Bieber had the PB&J Burger.

Beam also said that someone paid $300 for the seat cushion he used, and the money was split between the cooks and the server.

Roadhouse Diner

Bieber isn't the first celebrity to dine at the restaurant - Reggie Watts (a Great Falls High School graduate) has eaten there, and so has Hayley Orrantia, one of the co-stars of the hit TV show "The Goldbergs."

There was also speculation about what Bieber is doing in Great Falls, although no one has provided a definitive response.

Several of his social media posts this week show him in an outdoor setting - firing a gun, floating on a lake - so it's possible he is simply enjoying a Big Sky vacation.

The Roadhouse Diner opened 10 years ago, and has garnered a reputation for its unique specials, such as the "Commander In Beef" burger when President Donald Trump visited Great Falls several years ago.

The restaurant is at 613 15th Street North; click here to visit the website.

