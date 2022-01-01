Kristin Merkel joined KBZK/MTN news in June of 2022 after graduating from Clemson University with a degree in Political Science. During her college days, Kristin was involved in the student-run news network at Clemson and became the News Director of the program. She also interned at WYFF News 4 and FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC during her senior year.

Although Kristin is a long way from her hometown of Charleston, SC, she loves the Montana outdoors and has spent the last couple of years coming to Big Sky to visit family. In her free time, she loves to try new restaurants, hike, ski, and religiously watch Clemson football.