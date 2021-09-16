1 person dead following shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL — UPDATE: 12:01 p.m. - Sept. 16, 2021

KALISPELL - Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has confirmed with MTN News that one person has died in Thursday's morning's shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

(first report: 11:40 a.m. - Sept. 16, 2021)

Law enforcement is on the scene of a shooting at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman says law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell at 11 a.m.

Two gunshot victims have been transported to Logan Health. There are no confirmed fatalities at this point.

Overman says a suspect has been accounted for and is no longer a threat to the public.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

- information from Sean Wells

