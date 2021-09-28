Lewis and Clark Public Health hosts 1st COVID-19 booster clinic

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health held their first COVID-19 drive-through booster clinic on Tuesday offering the shot to more than 1,000 people.

“This is the 1st all-day clinic we've done so where we were doing about 450 to 500 per day prior,” said Brent Lloyd, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Lewis and Clark Public Health.

He says that the drive-through clinic at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds allows those who qualify to get the Pfizer booster.

“It's an optional thing for people that want it, but the recommendation is that if you are in those high-risk groups, another dose is not going to hurt you. It's a good thing to have the help you build up some better immunity,” said Lloyd.

As the demand for the booster and vaccine shots ramp up, Lloyd says that Public Health is working to ensure the best process possible.

“We are just trying to find a balance between the booster shots, and the availability of our volunteers, and the availability of this facility,” said Lloyd.

For now, as the weather is still mild, and the need for the booster is still high, Lloyd says that it is a great offering to the high-risk population.

“We have the facility, and we have the team of experienced people to be able to do that for our community,” said Lloyd.

There will be a smaller drive-thru clinic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. Peter’s Health Broadway Clinic, 2550 Broadway in Helena. A total of 150 appointments are available for this clinic. A small amount of Moderna will be available at the St. Peter’s Health clinic, for first and second doses.

As a reminder, you will need to set up an appointment to receive the booster shot.

You can find the appointment link here.