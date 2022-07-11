Libby Police seeking info on man reported missing

LIBBY - Law enforcement in northwest Montana is looking for information on a man who has been reported missing.

40-year-old Randolph William White Jr. (aka “Randy”) was reported missing on July 4, according to the Libby Police Department.

Randolph is described as 5'11" tall and weighing 170 pounds, He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The family last spoke to him over the phone on May 8, according to a social media post.

Randolph had said he was going camping and is known to spend time in the Bear Creek/Cherry Creek areas.

Libby PD reports Randolph was staying at a local residence until 1½ months ago.

According to the property owner, Randolph moved out and told the owner he was going to pick mushrooms at last year’s burn site in the Yaak and then go to Portland to see his kids.

Randolph's vehicle is described as a blue 1999 Ford Explorer with Montana license plate 56-0195G.

Anyone with information about Randolph's whereabouts is asked to contact Libby PD at 406-293-3343.